Police: Man solicits Cumberland County residents without permit, threatened to use pepper spray

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An out-of-state man was illegally soliciting Cumberland County residents, and even threatened to pepper spray someone during an altercation, police said in a report.

Camp Hill Police said a 44-year-old man from Washington D.C. was arrested and charged Friday with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. The suspect was not identified by police.

The man, police say, was going to residents and soliciting door-to-door when he did not have a borough permit to do so. Then he brandished pepper spray while he shouted obscenities and racial slurs at a driver when he got into an altercation with them, police say.

Police were able to take him into custody after they began an investigation when dispatched to the 2300 block of Logan Street after 7 p.m.

The man was taken to Cumberland County Prison following his arrest.

