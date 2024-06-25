Police: Man slashed in throat in Baltimore Street area assault

Jun. 25—CUMBERLAND — A man was slashed in the throat Monday on Baltimore Street after he reportedly refused a request for a cigarette by a suspect who was arrested later in the evening, according to Cumberland Police.

The victim reportedly flagged police down on Mechanic Street to report the incident and officers immediately requested emergency medical services to treat his wounds.

The victim was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for further treatment.

Police charged James William Roy, 40, of Cumberland, with first- and second-degree assault, false name to avoid prosecution and related offenses.

Roy was jailed to await initial appearance Tuesday before a district court commissioner.