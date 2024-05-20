Police: Man shot, killed in York’s first homicide since 2022

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the city of York’s first homicide since 2022, according to police.

The York Police Department said officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday to Galilean Road, where they found a 21-year-old man had been shot. He died at the scene.

The victim, Jai’Shaun Young, was from Gastonia, North Carolina.

Young’s mother, Shauna Burger, told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon on Monday that she’s heartbroken.

“You don’t know what you just did to me, you took my whole life away from me,” Burger said.

She showed Lemon a picture of Young, saying he loved his family. She said Young has a 4-year-old son.

“When he walked into a room, he had the biggest smile. He made sure he gave everybody a hug,” Burger said.

Burger says she can’t imagine why anyone would want to hurt him.

Police investigators said that Young and some friends from Gastonia went to the home on Galilean Road to visit girls they met on social media. Young was on the back porch when witnesses said they heard gunfire.

Burger said one shot killed her son, and it wounded her to the core.

“I have such a void,” she said.

On May 20, the York Police Department announced that two 15-year-olds were charged with murder and 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the case. The suspects weren’t identified due to their age.

It’s not yet clear if the juveniles will be tried as adults. York police said the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office would make that decision.

Demanding justice

Burger is pleading for answers, saying someone out there can help her grieving family.

“If they come to you or they question you, please tell them everything you know,” she said.

Burger says she wants her grandson to know the shooter won’t escape justice.

“You have to give his son some type of closure,” she said.

Those who wish to assist the family can donate here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

