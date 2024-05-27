Police: Man shot, killed by police in north Austin apartment complex after stabbing woman

An Austin police officer shot and killed a man in north Austin early Monday morning after police witnessed the man stabbing a woman inside an apartment complex unit.

The Austin Police Department received a call shortly after 1:30 a.m. about a disturbance at 12501 Tech Ridge Blvd., interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson said in a news briefing. That address belongs to the San Paloma Apartments complex, though police didn't specify which apartment complex the shooting occurred at in the briefing.

The caller told police they could hear neighbors arguing, glass shattering and things being thrown around. They also said the argument appeared to be between a man and a woman, with the man yelling and the woman shouting for help.

Police arrived at the scene around 1:45 a.m. and were flagged down by a woman, who showed them the unit where the disturbance was, Henderson said. Officers attempted to make contact with the unit's residents, but when they were unsuccessful, they forced entry through the front door. At that point, officers located another door within the unit, forced entry and saw a man on top of a woman, stabbing her repeatedly.

One of the officers shot the man around 1:49 a.m., Henderson said. They performed life-saving measures on the woman before also performing them on the man. Medics from Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and transported both people to local hospitals. The man was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, Henderson told reporters. The relationship between the woman and the man is not yet known.

The police department is opening two investigations into the case. The officer who shot the man had five years of service with the department and will be placed on administrative duties.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the APD Special Investigations Unit at (512) 974-6840. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477, or you can file an anonymous tip at austincrimestoppers.org.

