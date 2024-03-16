Police: Man shot and killed outside Puerto Rican restaurant

East Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a Puerto Rican restaurant early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Humacao Restaurant and Lounge at 775 Silver Lane shortly after 1 a.m., East Hartford police spokesperson Officer Marc Caruso said in an email to the Courant.

Responding officers first on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Caruso said. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity.