Police: Man shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Kalamazoo’s West Douglas neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Fox Ridge Drive near Alamo Avenue, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. His injuries are serious, KDPS said.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if police have any suspects.

KDPS is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.