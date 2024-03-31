Police say man shot himself in leg outside city club, then bullet hit woman in crowded hallway

Mar. 31—WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was charged after city police say he shot himself in the leg outside the Paddock Club and the bullet then struck a woman who was nearby.

City police investigated a firearms complaint at the Paddock Club in Public Square shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police allege that Kenneth J. Perez, 24, of Watertown, discharged a firearm in a crowded hallway which struck himself and an uninvolved female in the leg. Police did not say what type of firearm was involved.

Perez was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. Perez was held pending arraignment.

Perez and the woman were treated at Samaritan Medical Center and released.

City police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Watertown City Fire Department, and Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Service.