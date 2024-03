PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Portsmouth, police said.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 800 block of Garfield Street for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

At this time, police have not said if they have any suspects.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

