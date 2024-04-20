Police find man shot to death in East Oakland

(BCN) — Oakland police officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of 99th Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said.

Medical personnel at the scene pronounced the victim dead, police said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

