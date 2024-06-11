Police: Man shot in the back on Boston Common

Police shut down the area near the Brewer Water Fountain on Boston Common after they say a man was shot on Monday night.

Officers responding to the Common for a report of 5 shots fired found an adult male in his 30s with at least one gunshot wound to the back, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say they’ve detained one person but it’s unclear if they are considered a suspect.

Homicide detectives are on scene investigating as well as Boston Police Crime Scene services.

No further information was immediately available.

