Police: Man robbed two Colonial Heights convenience stores, taking only cigarettes

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Police have linked a Petersburg man to stealing cigarettes from two city convenience stores about a month apart.

Nathaniel Taylor, 52, was arrested Thursday in Petersburg hours after he reportedly went behind the counter of the Circle K on Temple Avenue, grabbed 10 packs of cigarettes, pushed the clerk to the floor and fled, according to a Colonial Heights Police Facebook post. Through further investigation, police tied Taylor to a similar incident that happened May 10 at an Exxon on Southpark Boulevard.

In that case, the suspect went behind the store's counter, forcibly took several cigarette packs from the clerk on duty and fled.

Neither victim was seriously injured.

Taylor has been charged with two counts of robbery by using force and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County. He is set to appear June 24 in Colonial Heights General District Court.

