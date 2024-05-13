Police say man pointed gun, sped away in traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man with a car full of drugs pulled out a gun and told an officer, “Don’t take me to jail” before leading police on a chase through Binghampton early Sunday morning.

It began around 3 a.m. when officers pulled over a Lincoln MKS for obstructing traffic at an intersection near Faxon and Carpenter.

Officers asked the driver, Jonathan King, if he was armed and if he’d ever been to jail. King allegedly said “yes” to both, then said he would get his gun for the officer.

According to police, King pulled a handgun out of the waistband of his pants and pointed it in the direction of an officer.

The officer took cover behind the Lincoln as King’s car took off. The officer said he followed King for several blocks and saw him throw the gun out the window. He was eventually pulled over.

Police say they found cocaine, marijuana and Oxycontin pills in King’s car.

King, 51, is charged with aggravated assault on a first responder (display of deadly weapon), vehicle pursuit, felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence, and several drug possession and traffic offenses.

No bail has been set.

