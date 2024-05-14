Police: Man who lied about ATM robbery was 'embarrassed' about taking friend's money

A Hanover man who made up a story about being robbed in downtown Hanover told officers he had concocted the story because he was embarrassed about taking money from his friend's bank account, charging documents revealed.

Raymond Perry, 63, of Hanover, faces misdemeanor charges of unsworn falsification to authorities and false incrimination as a result of what he reported had occurred on the morning of Saturday, May 4, according to court documents.

Perry had claimed to officers that on the morning of May 4, while walking on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, after being offered a ride, he had been held at gunpoint upon entering a vehicle. Then, he had claimed, he was driven to an ATM and forced to withdraw money.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, officers were called for a robbery report at 5:18 a.m. on May 4, where they made contact with Perry. There, he claimed he had walked to a gas station in the 100 block of Carlisle Street between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. that morning, and withdrew money from a friend's account to get cigarettes.

After that, Perry claimed that upon leaving the store, a man offered him a ride, the affidavit states. Perry told officers that a man put a gun to his head and told him to withdraw more money from the ATM, then after receiving the money, drove him several blocks and dropped him off.

Perry provided a written statement to officers, and signed that all information was correct, the affidavit states.

Upon reviewing cameras at the gas station and from the ATM location, officers observed Perry withdraw money from an ATM at the gas station and purchase cigarettes around 10:08 p.m. that night.

Perry was then seen on camera footage walking away from the store without incident, and did not get into any vehicles, the affidavit states.

Perry is next seen on camera returning to the area around 4:54 a.m., purchasing matches at the convenience store shortly before the call to officers.

When officers returned to Perry's home to confront him, he stated he "made the story up because he had a lot going on in his life," the affidavit states.

Perry then told officers he had been intoxicated and withdrew $300 from his friend's bank account to buy alcohol that night, the documents say. When he returned home, he came up with the story of the robbery "because he did not want his friend to be upset because the money was gone," the affidavit states.

A preliminary hearing for Perry is set for July 9, 2024.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Police: Man who lied about Hanover ATM robbery took friend's money