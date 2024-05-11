A Shelby man died in a shooting Friday, making it the second gun death this week, according to Shelby Police.

Chief Brad Fraser said the two incidents are unrelated.

On Friday, at 11:59 a.m., officers from the Shelby Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Warren Street in reference to reports of someone being shot, according to a press release. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound at 605 E. Warren St., the release said.

Cleveland County Emergency Medical Services and medical first responders responded to the scene and transported the man to Atrium Health – Cleveland where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. Shelby Police are withholding the man's name, pending family notification.

The Shelby Police Department Criminal Investigations Team is actively investigating this incident. At the time of therelease, no arrests had been made.

On Monday, Shelby Police said 62-year-old Sarah Chambers was killed outside her home on Live Oak Street when gun shots were fired at a neighboring house. On Friday, Shelby Police said they had two 15-year-olds in custody and both had been charged with murder.Anyone with information concerning the incident on Warren Street is encouraged to contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Cleveland County at 704-481-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Police say man killed in Shelby's second fatal shooting this week