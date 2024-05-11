Police: Man killed in Otsego stabbing

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Otsego.

The Otsego Police Department said that around 5:40 p.m. Friday, it received a 911 call from a 24-year-old woman at the Otsego Manor Apartments on Garfield Street, near the intersection of Conference Street.

When officers arrived, the police department said they found a 51-year-old Otsego man bleeding from a stab wound on the living room floor. He died from his injuries, according to the police department.

His name has not been released. It’s unknown what led to the stabbing or if anyone has been arrested. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Dispatch Center at 269.673.3899 or the Otsego Police Department at 269.692.6111.

