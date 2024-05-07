Police: Man killed in lawn mower accident in Indian Hill

Police said a man was found dead under a lawn mower in Indian Hill on Monday.

The incident happened in the 8000 block of Keller Road. According to a press release from the Indian Hill Police Department, officers and EMS responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m

Responders found the 62-year-old man dead underneath the mower when they arrived.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.

