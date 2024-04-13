Police: Man killed, another injured in shooting along Murfreesboro PIke in Nashville

A man was shot and killed and another man was injured Friday night in a shooting in the 3300 block of Murfreesboro Pike in the Antioch area, according to Nashville police.

The call came in just after 9 p.m., according to police. The address where the call to police originated from is an apartment complex near Mt. View Road.

A suspect was not in custody according to police late Friday night.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. The condition of the injured victim was not immediately known.

The Tennessean will provide further details as information becomes available.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 1 killed, 1 injured in Nashville shooting along Murfreesboro Pike