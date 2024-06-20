Police: Man involved in Export shooting was growing marijuana in basement

Jun. 19—A man who police say was involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday in Export is charged with drug offenses after officers found several marijuana plants in his basement.

Matthew A. Miller, 32, was taken into police custody Tuesday after a shooting that resulted in the death of Daniel Chicka, 65. State police said the shooting, which happened about 2 p.m. in the 5800 block of Madison Avenue, stemmed from a monthslong parking dispute between Miller and Chicka.

No charges have been filed in relation to the shooting. State Trooper Steve Limani did not have an update on the investigation Wednesday.

As they were investigating the shooting, police obtained a warrant to search Miller's Export home, where officers found 20 marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia in his basement, according to a criminal complaint.

Keith Krotz grew up on Madison Avenue and returned three years ago to live in his childhood home after about four decades. He said he has never seen an incident like this before.

"It's a quiet town, and for this (expletive) to happen, it's scary," he said.

Krotz said he often saw Miller walk along the street but never spoke with him.

"This kid went up and down this street for like two months and didn't give you the time of day," Krotz said. "Normally, you should give someone the time of day in your neighborhood, especially when you just moved in. Try to be nice at least."

Although Krotz did not know Chicka well, he remembers Chicka lending him a dog leash once.

Miller was denied bail Wednesday at his arraignment by District Judge Judi Petrush, who noted in court records he has ties to Arizona and does not have a stable residence.

He was charged with drug possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held in Westmoreland County Prison. A July 2 preliminary hearing is set in Petrush's Export court.

Chicka was an Avonmore resident. When reached by TribLive on Wednesday, his relatives declined to comment.

