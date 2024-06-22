Police: Man injured in maiming on W. Queen St. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One man has life-threatening injuries as the result of a maiming on West Queen Street in Hampton Friday night, police said.

(Photo – Hampton Police Division)

Police said they were on the scene of the incident in the 1300 block of West Queen Street.

A Hampton man was arrested earlier this month in connection to a May 31 maiming in the 1400 block of Old Buckroe Road.

Police: Hampton man arrested in maiming

Continue to check WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.