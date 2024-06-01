Police: Man injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot on West Cummings Avenue in Hampton late Friday evening, police said.
Hampton Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of West Cummings Avenue, not far from East Mercury Boulevard in the Phoebus area of the city.
Police said that, at around 10:45 p.m., there was a call in reference to a shooting in the 200 block of West Kelly Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim on the 100 block of West Cummings Avenue suffering from a life-threatening injury, and he was taken to a local hospital, according to police.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was shot in the 100 block of West Cummings Avenue and then walked about a quarter-mile to the 200 block of West Kelly Avenue, where he was found, police said.
The Hampton Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting as a maiming.
If anyone has information on the shooting, police ask for them to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also use the P3Tips app.
It is the second reported shooting Friday in Hampton. The other one took place around 2:51 p.m. in the 1400 block of Old Buckroe Road, in which a 26-year-old Norfolk man suffered life-threatening injuries.
