Police: Man hurt in stabbing outside Orlando convenience store

A man is recovering after being stabbed in the parking lot of a convenience store early Friday, the Orlando Police Department said.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers responded to Wawa at West Colonial Drive and North Orange Blossom Trail.

OPD said a fight between two men ultimately led to one man stabbing the other.

Police said that the injured man was being treated at a hospital, but is expected to recover.

An OPD spokesperson said officers took the man who stabbed him into custody.

Police did not say what led to the initial argument and said the case remains under investigation.

