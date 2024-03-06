Police: Man with gunshot wound dead after crashing into Hendricks County home

Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound crashed into a home near Brownsburg then died, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were first called on a report of an unknown type of vehicle collision at the residence. The home was located near Eagle Crossing Drive and Memorial Knoll Drive and the crash happened just before 5 p.m., police said.

The four-door passenger car struck the rear of the residence, but no one inside the home was hurt.

The driver of the vehicle was found to have a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the crash and the man’s death is ongoing.

