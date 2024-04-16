Police: Man found with multiple weapons, drugs following incident involving firearm at CT motel

A man who allegedly banged on a woman’s motel door while armed with a firearm was arrested in Milford over the weekend and found with multiple weapons and drugs, police said.

Raquan Brown was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of weapons in a motor vehicle and a single count each of carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, breach of peace and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police said they were dispatched to the Milford Inn, located at 345 Old Gate Lane, after receiving the report of a breach of peace complaint involving a firearm. According to police, the victim alleged that a man who was later identified as Brown was armed with a firearm as he was “aggressively banging on her motel room door.”

Police located Brown in a vehicle in the parking lot when they arrived on the scene. Officers searched the car and reportedly found a Taurus G2S 9mm handgun, a 9mm 10-round magazine, 9mm full metal jacket bullets, a steak knife, blade, homemade stabbing device, two bags of meth, a glass pipe and a bag of oxycodone/fentanyl.

Police said they also found that Brown is a previously convicted felon with extraditable warrants out for his arrest stemming from New York.