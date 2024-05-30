Police say man found dead on I-5 in Clackamas County was murdered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police say a Salem man was murdered on Wednesday morning in Clackamas County.

According to OSP, Oscar Chaidez, 42, who was found dead on I-5 South near Exit 282 around 5:45 a.m., was the victim of a homicide.

Unseasonably strong atmospheric river aiming for Pacific Northwest this weekend

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OSP.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.