Police: Man who escaped police at Henry Ford Hospital is back in custody

A 22-year-old man who Detroit Police were seeking after escaping from police officers last weekend at Henry Ford Hospital is in custody — again.

Cortez Rabb was wanted on felony charges, and initially told officers he had "medical issues," which is why he was taken to the hospital, the department said. While officers were placing him in a hospital bed, he got away.

The incident, which Detroit Police posted to social media, was met with public relief — and criticism.

Detroit Police also are under fire after a remark, captured this past weekend in a widely shared social media video, sparked questions and accusations of racism that has put a lieutenant on administrative duty amid a misconduct probe.

Detroit Police Chief James White

In the video, the lieutenant can be heard telling a protest organizer, "Why don’t you go back to Mexico?" and then, adding, "you were hanging out there and having a good time." The organizer, the Free Press reported, had posted photos from a trip to Mexico.

As for Rabb, which was a separate incident, the department released a "safety alert" on Sunday, along with Rabb’s photo, urging anyone who might see him to call 911, but "not approach" him. The alert did not detail the "felony offenses."

However, a WJBK-TV (Channel 2) segment on Rabb reported Tuesday that Detroit Police Chief James White said he "wasn’t worried about Rabb’s escape, telling the community on Monday he wasn’t a danger to the public."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man who escaped officers at Henry Ford Hospital is back in custody