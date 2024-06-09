Police: Man dead after shooting in Norfolk on Bonnot Drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday night.

Norfolk police responded to the scene on the 6900 block of Bonnot Drive for a shooting investigation. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in around 9:35 p.m.

No additional details have been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

