Police: Man dead in shooting on Blythewood Lane in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old Suffolk man is dead after a shooting on Blythewood Lane in Suffolk Thursday, police said.

Darrell Lamont Knight Jr. died at the scene after being found with multiple gunshot wounds by officers who responded to the 1300 block of Blythewood Lane after getting a shots-fired call around 6:38 p.m., according to police.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffolk Police have no suspect information at this time as they continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Suffolk Police on its website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on the P3tips app.

