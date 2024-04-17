BEAVER FALLS ― Police say that a man has been killed after trying to break into a home on Wednesday morning.

According to District Attorney Nate Bible, the unidentified man had allegedly tried to break into the basement of a home along the 1000 block of 10th Avenue in Beaver Falls on April 17. The homeowner was upstairs at the time of the incident and heard the sound of breaking glass, leading them to investigate the sound.

When the homeowner entered the basement, they saw the intruder and shot the man three times, killing him. Police say that the home owner did not know the identity of the intruder.

As of Wednesday morning, the home owner is not facing any charges for shooting the alleged intruder. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Police say man dead after alleged home invasion attempt in Beaver Falls