Police: Man crashes through fence, drives onto tarmac at Orlando International Airport

A Tampa man is accused of smashing his car through a fence at Orlando International Airport and then driving onto the tarmac.

Orlando police arrested Ryan Welch around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said Welch drove on runways and taxiways before he stopped and got out of the car at Gate 237.

READ: Local school district plans to fight spike in vaping among students

According to an arrest affidavit, an airport employee tackled Welch near Gate 234 and secured him until police arrived.

Welch, 37, is facing charges that include trespassing and criminal mischief.

At last check, he remained jailed in Orange County.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.