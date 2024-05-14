Police: Man charged after exposing himself to woman on the W&OD trail in Sterling

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a man was arrested and charged for indecent exposure on the Washington and Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail in Sterling on Sunday.

The victim told deputies that she was walking on the W&OD trail near mile marker 21.5 when a man exposed himself to her.

The woman left and called deputies who soon found the man and arrested him on the trail.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lee Anthony of Herndon.

Anthony was charged with Obscene Sexual Display and was released on personal recognizance.

