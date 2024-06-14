Police: Man assaults girlfriend over mac and cheese

TAYLOR — A Taylor man pushed his girlfriend during an argument over macaroni and cheese, causing her to fall and hit her head, according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph Franklin Loch, 29, of 1158 Reynolds Ave., allegedly then held his hands over his girlfriend's nose and mouth, preventing her from breathing, police said.

Loch is charged with strangulation, assault and recklessly endangering another person.

According to the criminal complaint:

On June 5, police were called to the residence to investigate an alleged recent assault.

Police spoke with Chyanne Mukhutdinova , who said the two had been arguing over macaroni and cheese the day before when Loch grabbed the nozzle from the kitchen sink and sprayed her telling her he would "cool her off," charges read.

Loch then pushed Mukhutdinova, who hit her head on the counter. He then held his hands over her mouth and nose, so that she could not breath, according to the complaint.

Mukhutdinova said this assault and strangulation wasn't as bad as a previous incident, because she didn't fight back.

Officers pointed out the situation was escalating to the point where there is concern Loch would kill Mukhutdinova, to which she responded, "I know," the complaint states.

Loch denied knowing anything about the incident or how Mukhutdinova got a cut on her head.

Children & Youth Services directed Loch to leave the residence, to protect a minor child living there, the complaint states.

Loch is "awaiting preliminary hearing," according to court records.