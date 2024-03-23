Police: Man arrested in Newport News in connection to murder of Woodbridge woman

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said a Woodbridge man was arrested in Newport News in connection to the murder of a Woodbridge woman.

Police said that on Thursday at about 8:50 a.m., they responded to a home in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct. to investigate a missing person.

Officials said family members were concerned over the welfare of a 30-year-old woman, who had not picked up her child from daycare.

Police learned the woman’s car was being driven by an acquaintance, who was later identified as the suspect, in Newport News City located in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

Officials also learned that the woman’s personal belongings were still inside her home.

On Thursday, while police continued to investigate in the area where the woman lives, they found a trash collection truck where her body was later found.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Taty’ana Zakiyyah Cooks of Woodbridge.

The investigation indicated the suspect was involved in Cooks’ death.

Police arrested 28-year-old Brendon Devon White of Woodbridge.

He is being charged with murder.

