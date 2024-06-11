Police: Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run from April

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, June 11 and charged in a hit-and-run crash back in April that killed another man.

Police say they have arrested Hector Julian Velasquez and he has been charged with collision involving death from an April 28 crash at 4800 North Mesa and Castellano in West El Paso.

Eric Leal, 23, was killed in the crash and Leal’s passenger was seriously injured.

Police say that on June 7, their Special Traffic Investigators unit obtained a warrant for Velasquez’s arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday after he attempted to re-enter the United States at a port of entry in Downtown El Paso.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on April 28. Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran a red light, causing the collision. One of the drivers then fled the scene.

