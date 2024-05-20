Police: Man arrested in connection to an assault with gun in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man has been arrested in connection to an assault with a gun in Southwest D.C. on Saturday morning.

Police said that at about 9:55 a.m., they responded to the the 4700 block of 1st Street for the report a man pointing a gun at the victims.

When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested the man and recovered the gun.

MPD said 30-year-old Donnelle Eugene Cheeks of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

