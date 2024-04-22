Police: Man arrested, charged with kidnapping and rape in Everett

A man is facing charges in connection with an alleged kidnapping and rape in Everett, police say.

Jersson Canales, 35, has been charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated rape and attempted rape in connection with an incident on Saturday, Everett police say.

Canales is being held by police and is expected to be arraigned in District Court on Monday.

Police did not provide any information on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

