Police: Man arrested after barricade incident in Brighton

DENVER (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department said a man was arrested after he barricaded himself overnight Friday into Saturday.

The incident started just before midnight when officers responded to a report of a man firing a gun inside a home near the 200 block of 5th Avenue.

When police officers arrived on the scene they confirmed that no one was injured, but said the person had barricaded himself inside the home.

At that point, an emergency alert was sent out to people in the area as a precautionary measure. BPD added that the alert reached some citizens who were outside of the intended radius.

Crisis negotiators with BPD spoke with the barricaded man for several hours until he finally came outside just before 5 a.m.

Police said he was taken into custody and booked into the Adams County Jail on multiple weapons charges and reckless endangerment.

