Police: Man accused of threatening a Loveland school for second time

A Symmes Township man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a Loveland school, prompting classes to be canceled.

Loveland police say this is the second time over the past year that Timothy Longar, 43, has been accused of threatening St. Columban School.

Longar is accused of using social media to make threats toward the Catholic grade school on Tuesday.

Police say he reposted a video from a survivor of the Sandy Hook shooting, which drew major concern from parents who then called the school. He is also accused of posting several other things, including a stick of dynamite emoji.

School officials ended up canceling classes and sending students home just to be safe.

Longar has a history of using social media as a platform for rants about the school, police explained.

In February, he was convicted of aggravated menacing and of violating a protection order. He was sentenced to probation.

In this case, the 43-year-old faces violating a protection order, inducing panic, and aggravated menacing charges.

He is currently in the Clermont County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: A Symmes Township man is charged with threatening a Loveland school.