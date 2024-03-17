Police: Man, 24, found shot to death in Fort Pierce park

FORT PIERCE — A 24-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday evening in a city dog park, police said Sunday.

Fort Pierce police arrived at Maravilla Park/Dog Park at about 6:48 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. At the park, they discovered the 24-year-old, who had suffered gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue paramedics, police said. Maravilla Park is at the intersection of Oleander Boulevard and Roselyn Avenue, west of U.S. 1 and south of Virginia Avenue.

Investigators are searching for a gray vehicle that may be connected to the incident that was last seen headed east toward south U.S. 1. Police did not disclose the man’s name, or any other information about the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact Detective Osorio-Escobar at 772-979-1429 or send an email to cosorio@fppd.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: FP Police say man, 24, found shot to death in Maravilla Park