Police: Male hurt in Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a male was shot in Wyoming Friday evening.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Woodward Avenue SW near 34th Street SW, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

No suspect information was available Friday evening. Detectives are investigating.

If you know anything, you’re asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.