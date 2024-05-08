Police: Maine man arrested after topping 120 mph on Route 101

May 8—A Maine man faces multiple charges, including aggravated DWI, after a high-speed pursuit that began on Route 101 in Epping and ended when state troopers used tire deflation devices to stop his car on I-95 Tuesday night.

Bert E. Clement, 28, of South Portland, was also charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of drugs, disobeying a police officer and reckless operation, according to a news release from State Police.

The incident began shortly before 9:30 p.m. when Epping police officers reported to State Police that a driver had fled from them at a high rate of speed on Route 101. Minutes later, a trooper saw the vehicle, a 2005 Honda Accord, heading eastbound allegedly at more than 120 mph near Exit 10 in Exeter.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop, pulling off the road at Exit 12 and then returning to the highway.

Other troopers deployed tire deflation devices on Route 101 near the junction with I-95. "Despite the Honda having two deflated tires, the pursuit continued through the Hampton Side Toll Plaza and onto I-95 North in North Hampton, where the Honda eventually stopped," police said in the release.

State Police arrested the driver, identified as Clement, and determined he was showing signs of impairment, officials said.

Clement was later released "to a responsible party" on personal recognizance bail with a court hearing set for June 4 in 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Brian Hanna at: Brian.D.Hanna@dos.nh.gov.