Police in Mahoning County save man barricaded in his Sebring apartment

SEBRING − A three-hour standoff involving a 40-year-old man ended safely on Tuesday, village police say.

Sebring Police said in a Facebook post that officers went to an apartment on Alabama Avenue at 2:29 p.m. after a report that a man had a knife and possibly a shotgun. They said the man was barricaded inside and made threats against relatives and public officials.

Police also said negotiators from the Mahoning County Crisis Response Team were brought in to help the situation.

Later, the post said, officers decided to make a forceful entry into the apartment in an attempt to prevent the man from harm. He was found in a second-floor bedroom and told to drop his knife. He dropped the knife and was safely removed from the apartment, police said.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and the area was cleared around 5:30 p.m. In addition to the crisis team, Sebring Police received assistance from Smith Township and Goshen Township police officers.

