Police looking for woman who pulled gun on Burger King employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a woman who allegedly brandished a gun at Burger King employees earlier this month.

On May 6, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to Burger King at 5305 Winchester Road. When they arrived, they were told that a woman who had placed an online order came up to the drive-thru window for pickup.

A verbal altercation occurred between her and an employee and the female suspect parked an older model, black Lexus outside of Burger King.

Police say the suspect then entered the business and continued to berate the employee. She then returned to her vehicle and retrieved a black and silver semi-automatic handgun.

Police say she then brandished the handgun and laid it on the counter in a “threatening” manner and went behind the counter, took several plastic cups and filled two of them with soda.

She left without paying for the cups or drinks.

Police say the suspect has not been identified yet and that no arrests have been made.

However, this remains an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

