Police looking for West Paris man wanted on warrant

Mar. 6—PARIS — Police are searching for a West Paris man they stopped Tuesday night on Elm Hill Road carrying an ax and released before they knew he was wanted for failing to appear in court.

The man, later identified as Francis Clark, 33, refused to provide his name and was allowed to move on because he had not violated any laws, according to a post on the Paris Police Department Facebook page Wednesday.

When police later discovered his identity and learned there was an arrest warrant for him they found him but were unable to detain him after deploying a taser. They suspended their search Tuesday night due to the weather and deemed that he was not a threat to the public, the post said.

On Wednesday morning, police deployed a K-9 group in town for training and used a drone but were unable to locate Clark. He was last seen on Route 26 in West Paris on Wednesday afternoon, the post said.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oxford County Regional Communications Center at 207-743-9554.

