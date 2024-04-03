Police looking for three suspects who robbed, stole woman’s car in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police in York County are looking for three suspects who robbed a woman and stole her car Tuesday night.

Northern York County Regional Police said in a Facebook post that the robbery happened at the 700 block of N. George St. in North York Borough at 10:45 p.m.

A woman reported that she got home from work and when she parked her gray 2024 Lexus NX, she noticed three men walking by her vehicle. When she got out of the Lexus she tried to get inside but the suspects surrounded her, police said.

They demanded that she give them her keys, and one of the suspects told another to shoot her, but police say there was no gun observed. One of the robbers got her keys after reaching in her pockets and the trio drove away in her car.

The woman told police the robbers had hoods pulled up over their heads and two of them had masks over their faces. Police reported that she was not injured in the incident.

Police said the Lexus was later found unoccupied on the 200 block of Pine Street.

The suspects were also caught on surveillance camera video walking on N George Street before the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717)-467-8355.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.