Police looking for three men potentially connected to shots fired in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Waupaca County are searching for three subjects after receiving several calls for reported shots fired on Friday evening.

The Clintonville Police Department received the calls around 5:00 p.m. where multiple people heard shots fired in the area of Anne Street and 15th Street. One caller reported three possible individuals were involved.

Officers arrived on the scene, but zero subjects were located. However, the Clintonville Police Department provided basic descriptions of the three subjects.

The description of the individuals are as follows:

Male subject around 6’0″ wearing black with a hood.

Male subject wearing a darker shirt, dark jogger pants.

Male subject wearing black/red top, darker pants.

Anyone with information regarding the potential shots fired is encouraged to contact the Clintonville Police Department at (715-) 823-3117.

No additional details were provided.

