Police looking for suspects in connection to Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District are seeking suspects in a shooting that occurred in Northeast D.C.

Police said that on Saturday at about 4:00 p.m., they responded to the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue for the report of a shooting.

MPD looking for suspect in Southeast shooting

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment building.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen here:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.