Police looking for suspect after shooting death of man found near Sacramento Granite Park

A man died Friday after a shooting near Granite Regional Park and officers are still looking for a suspect, Sacramento police said.

Around 5:15 p.m. officers arrived at the 8100 block of Cucamonga Avenue near Power Inn Road after receiving reports of gunfire, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a department spokesman. The man, who Gamble did not identify, was shot at least once. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The park is the former site of a mine and now features soccer fields and a large area for skateboarders that includes a street course and several different bowls.

Gamble said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.