Police looking for stolen tanker truck last seen heading towards Pittsburgh

The Reserve Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen tanker truck.

Officers say it was taken from Spring Garden Avenue.

Surveillance cameras last spotted it heading into Pittsburgh.

The truck has a temporary plate on the windshield.

Police say anyone who sees the truck should stay away and call 911.

