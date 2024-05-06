UPDATE: Police looking for second suspect in Saturday shooting incident

May 6—ROCHESTER — Law enforcement is looking to identify and locate a second suspect after shots were fired at a Rochester apartment complex over the weekend.

The Rochester Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex in northwest Rochester late Saturday afternoon, May 4, after gunshots were reported.

A resident called in a report of shots fired around 4:40 p.m. at The Lodge at Overland Apartments in the 6500 block of Lodge View Road, according to Amanda Grayson with RPD. When officers arrived they found three shell cases on the ground.

No one was struck, but bullets did hit a residence. A 17-year-old male was arrested shortly after the incident. "The parties involved had been communicating with each other prior to the shooting," according to an update on RPD's Facebook page Monday morning, May 6.