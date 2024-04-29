Police looking into reported sexual assault at Joplin motel

Apr. 29—A 21-year-old woman reported to police Sunday that she had been sexually assaulted the previous day in a room at Super 7 motel on South Range Line Road in Joplin.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said she was with a group of people who were using drugs in a room at the motel and ended up being left alone with a man who made unwanted sexual advances and sexually assaulted her.

The report remained under investigation Monday without any arrest having been made or charge filed, Davis said.